'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' send fans back to theaters as industry bounces back from Covid

Barbie is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. But, as movie-goers fill the seats, theaters have struggled since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There's nothing like a Friday matinee. Popcorn, drink, cotton candy, and the newest movie on the big screen in front of you.

But in 2020, when Covid hit, the world changed forever. Tons of businesses were affected including movie theaters. One of the ones to survive was Emagine.

Emagine's President, Paul Glantz, said it was a very rough couple of years for the industry as a whole but things are starting to turn around.

"Covid was Gruesome for movie theaters," Glantz said.

"We’ve come back nicely. Last year was challenging because we had supply chain constraints which candidly we’re a little bit concerned about now going forward given what’s going on in Hollywood but we’ve gotten past the supply chain issues this year we’ve had a better variety of films."

He said the types of movies coming out this year have really pushed them forward. Among the offerings this weekend are 'Barbie', 'Oppenheimer', and 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Pt. 1'.

"I think it’s more exciting coming to the theater," movie-goer Alaya Watkins said. "We love coming to the movies. This is probably our fourth time coming here (this week)."

While more and more people are streaming, the good old-fashioned theaters still stand a chance.

"The truth is - going out to the movies is a different experience than watching something at home," Glantz said.