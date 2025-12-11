article

The Brief A potentially-devastating pest was seized at Detroit Metro Airport after a passenger traveling from Africa flew with a prohibited bark. The bark beetle is only 3 mm large, but could devastate olive and fig trees. The traveler brought the bark from the Ivory COast for medicinal purposes before it was seized.



Smaller than a centimeter and capable of destroying trees, a potentially destructive species of beetle almost made its way into the U.S. earlier this year.

The bark beetle was found within a prohibited species of bark carried by a passenger traveling from Africa and through Detroit Metro Airport. The individual was in transit to Texas.

Big picture view:

United States Customs and Border Protection made the interception in February when someone flying from the Ivory Coast was traveling with a partially dry bark.

The bark was for medicinal purposes and was found during a routine inspection.

Agricultural specialists with CBP identified a beetle only 3 millimeters within the bark. The beetle species, confirmed on Oct. 16, is Ctonoxylon spinifer Eggers.

This is the first time the species has been intercepted at a U.S. port of entry.

Dig deeper:

A news release from CBP said the bark and beetle were seized for further analysis while the passenger was released without further incident.

"This first-time bark beetle interception is significant because many species are tree-destroying pests," said Port Director Fadia Pastilong. "This type of discovery highlights the exceptional work of our CBP agriculture specialists."

What are bark beetles?

Bark beetle species are known to tunnel beneath bark and excavate material from the tree for their larvae.

But the Ctonoxylon tunnels and breeds within the bark layers. The species is known to feed on fig and olive trees.

If the pest established itself within the country, it could cause significant harm to the agricultural economy in regions where figs and olives are grown.

"Big threats can come in small packages, and our agriculture specialists work diligently to protect our agriculture and natural resources against dangers of all shapes and sizes," said Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon.