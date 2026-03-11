Gordie Howe Bridge rates released - about half the cost of Ambassador's prices

article

The Brief The Gordie Howe International Bridge has released rates in a ‘significant step’ towards opening. The publicly owned bridge has set costs at about half the cost of the privately owned Ambassador Bridge. Despite a delay, the Gordie Howe Bridge is expected to open sometime this spring.



The Gordie Howe International Bridge has set its rates to cross, even though its opening remains delayed until sometime this spring.

On Wednesday the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority released the toll rates and they are about half the price of the Ambassador Bridge.

Included is 'Breakaway' a toll discount program for those who make frequent trips to Ontario and back. Having the tag on your vehicle promises toll discounts, hassle-free payments in "less than five seconds."

Drivers of passenger vehicles will pay a standard toll of $5.75 US and $8 Canadian per crossing. Breakaway members receive a 25% discount with rates of $4.35 US and $6 Canadian.

Commercial trucks, oversized vehicles and larger passenger vehicles will pay a standard toll of $8.75 US and $12 Canadian per axle, with a Breakaway rate of $6.90 US per axle and $9.60 Canadian per axle.

In comparison, the privately-owned Ambassador Bridge charges $10 for passenger vehicles, buses and motorcycles - with a $20 charge for any of those vehicles towing a trailer.

On the Ambassador, commercial vehicles pay a toll of $15 per axle with an E-ZPass or $20 per axle without an account.

The Gordie Howe Bridge is expected to open this spring. It was designed with six traffic lanes, 16 toll lanes, and 60 Canada and US inspection lanes.

The bridge began construction in 2018 and will connect Ontario and Detroit and its construction was majority funded by Canada's federal government.

The bridge recently became a political lightning rod after President Donald Trump threatened to block the bridge's opening over what he said were unfair trade deals.

Trump on Truth Social said the US should own at least half of the bridge, but Democrat lawmakers in Washington united to rebuke Trump's claims and introduced a bill to block any interference.

According to the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, the Breakaway program will first be offered to businesses before expanding to everyone.

"This initial launch of Breakaway is exclusively for business accounts, providing companies an opportunity to sign up and prepare their fleets for a seamless experience when the bridge opens," the authority said in a release. "Registration is available at GordieHoweInternationalBridge.com. Breakaway accounts for personal users will launch in the coming weeks.

"Opening this spring, the Gordie Howe International Bridge will transform how people and goods

move across North America, providing a direct, highway-to-highway connection between Ontario’s Highway 401 and Michigan’s Interstate-75."

Quick Facts:

• Toll rates have been determined based on a range of factors, balancing affordability and the

amenities that the Gordie Howe International Bridge offers, including the most lanes at the

bridge and ports of entry, on-site inspection facilities and highway-to-highway connectivity.

• Vehicles under 2.3 metres/7.5 feet in height are classified as passenger vehicles while

vehicles exceeding that height are considered for the per axle toll rate.

• Companies interested in learning more about Breakaway can attend business sessions

throughout the month of March. Register at GordieHoweInternationalBridge.com.

• WDBA has been actively working with Fleetworthy (formerly known as Bestpass) and

PrePass to ensure their members have access to the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Members are encouraged to coordinate directly with these service providers.