Barricaded gunman accused of domestic assault arrested after 4-hour standoff in Redford

In a four-hour standoff with police, a gunman barricaded himself inside a Redford home near 7 Mile and Inkster.

The barricaded situation began around 11 a.m. Thursday. Police were looking for a 55-year-old man regarding a domestic assault that occurred the night before.

When the suspect did not cooperate with police, the SWAT team arrived.

"This whole situation stemmed from a domestic assault that had happened earlier, last night, before the suspect fled from us," said Redford Police Chief Jennifer Mansfield.

According to police, the suspect had at least one weapon – although he never fired at officers.

"There was a weapon involved. We were absolutely concerned. Our detectives had found that he was back at the house, and we wanted to make sure for the community, as well as the people that live there, that everything was going to be safe."

Neighbors say that Vince rented the house and then sub leased it to others – including April Hall, who has known the suspect for over two years.

"He abused me. He hit me in the back with his rifle on Sunday," Hall said. "He went out to, I guess, buy drugs and a prostitute, and he was beaten up. They stole his phone and his wallet, and he came back to the house and said that I had set him up."

Redford Police did confirm that they are investigating the beating allegations made by Hall.

"I think our apartment did a fantastic job – whether it was the road patrol that were trying to apprehend him last night, some of our different detectives that were out there all day today, they were watching for him, and as I mentioned, Western Wayne SWAT team came out, and they did a great job getting this person into custody."

The suspect was taken into custody without incident or injury to anybody after a four-hour standoff with police.

He has a history of domestic assault and misusing weapons, according to Redford police.

The department is working on additional charges as a result of the barricade.