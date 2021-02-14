Expand / Collapse search

Beaumont allowing limited visitation for non-COVID-19 patients starting Monday

Published 
FOX TV Digital Team

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Beaumont Health has updated its COVID-19 visitation guidelines. Effective Monday, February 15, at 8 a.m. visitation will be allowed for patients who do not have or are not suspected of having COVID-19. 

This change is because of the decline in inpatient COVID-19 numbers at Beaumont. If the number of cases starts to climb at Beaumon or in the community the health system will adjust its guidelines as appropriate.

A summary of the updated guidelines:

For patients who do not have or are not suspected of having COVID-19, ONE support person may visit between 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. 

  • Patients who are at end-of-life, or are being evaluated for hospice care, TWO support people may visit.
  • Laboring women may have BOTH a support person and a doula present.
  • Children (21 years old and under) may have TWO parents/legal guardians present 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.; ONE may stay overnight. (Note: families of babies in the NICU must talk with the staff about NICU visitation.)

NO ONE is permitted to visit patients with pending or positive COVID-19 tests, except for:

  • End-of-life. (Up to TWO support people are permitted at the bedside.) Women in labor, pre-term labor, or requiring a C-section (ONE birth partner may be present.)
  • Children under age 21. (ONE parent/legal guardian at the bedside.)
  • Other extreme conditions. (When the benefits of presence outweigh the risk of COVID-19 exposure, exceptions must be approved by clinical leadership.)

To read the complete text of Beaumont's newly updated visitation guidelines, please click here