Beaumont allowing limited visitation for non-COVID-19 patients starting Monday

Beaumont Health has updated its COVID-19 visitation guidelines. Effective Monday, February 15, at 8 a.m. visitation will be allowed for patients who do not have or are not suspected of having COVID-19.

"We recognize having loved ones visit benefits our patients and helps our staff deliver the patient and family centered care that is at the center of everything we do at Beaumont. However, COVID-19 continues to spread in our community. Therefore, we cannot lift all restrictions. We look forward to the day when we are able to welcome all family and friends without these COVID-19 modifications." — Beaumont Health Chief Nursing Officer Susan Grant

This change is because of the decline in inpatient COVID-19 numbers at Beaumont. If the number of cases starts to climb at Beaumon or in the community the health system will adjust its guidelines as appropriate.

A summary of the updated guidelines:

For patients who do not have or are not suspected of having COVID-19, ONE support person may visit between 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Patients who are at end-of-life, or are being evaluated for hospice care, TWO support people may visit.

Laboring women may have BOTH a support person and a doula present.

Children (21 years old and under) may have TWO parents/legal guardians present 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.; ONE may stay overnight. (Note: families of babies in the NICU must talk with the staff about NICU visitation.)

NO ONE is permitted to visit patients with pending or positive COVID-19 tests, except for:

End-of-life. (Up to TWO support people are permitted at the bedside.) Women in labor, pre-term labor, or requiring a C-section (ONE birth partner may be present.)

Children under age 21. (ONE parent/legal guardian at the bedside.)

Other extreme conditions. (When the benefits of presence outweigh the risk of COVID-19 exposure, exceptions must be approved by clinical leadership.)

To read the complete text of Beaumont's newly updated visitation guidelines, please click here.