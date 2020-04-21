Beaumont Health temporarily laying off 2,475 employees, permanently eliminating 450 jobs

Beaumont Health says it is temporarily laying off thousands of employees and permanently eliminating several hundred more jobs as the hospital system braces for the financial hardship brought on by COVID-19.

In a press release Tuesday, one of Metro Detroit's biggest hospitals reports 2,475 employees will be furloughed as the health care organization adjusts its workforce amid the pandemic. As another 450 positions are permanently ended, the CEO and other executives are already taking a hefty pay cut as well.

“I am extremely proud of our team’s rapid response to COVID-19. While many front-line employees have never been busier, other parts of our operations have drastically declined or ceased. We must make difficult, quick decisions now to protect and readjust to an uncertain future,” said CEO John Fox.

Additionally, Beaumont is also putting some nonessential projects on hold while it advocates for federal and state assistance badly needed to rescue the health care industry.

Temporarily laid-off employees can apply for enhanced unemployment benefits through the state. Many can expect to return to their jobs as additional medical services are brought back once COVID-19's spread slows. For those whose job has been removed altogether, employees can receive a lump-sum severance package.

Most of the positions experiencing temporary layoffs are hospital administrative staff and others not directly caring for patients with or without COVID-19. Most of the permanent job eliminations are part of the corporate staff or other administrative roles. Most non-COVID-19 medical services relating to inpatient and outpatient surgeries have been halted while the number of patients seeking care has been dramatically reduced since the hospital started accepting COVID-19 patients five weeks ago.

Despite Beaumont being one of the largest hospital systems in the state, even it wasn't shielded from the widening economic fallout attributed to COVID-19. Characterizing just how steep of a dive the hospital's finances has taken, the company earned more than $400 million less in its first quarter this year compared to last 2019. Operating revenue fell more than a billion.

Executives anticipate the second quarter to be just as bad if not worse.

“We also expect economic pressures on Beaumont and the health care industry to continue well after the COVID-19 initial surge subsides, which is why we made the difficult decision to eliminate 450 positions. We must adjust the way we operate our organization moving forward. This pandemic has changed the delivery of health care, and we will be treating patients with this virus until we get a vaccine," said Fox.

One of the first Beaumont hospitals to close was in Wayne County, which left employees confused and with lots of questions. As criticism against the hospital mounted, Fox released a statement that they weren't permanently closing, but the building was "now temporarily paused and not serving any patients."

The economic toll on Michigan has been mounting for the last month. More than a million workers have filed for unemployment benefits as industries in travel, service, manufacturing, and now health care have suffered catastrophically since social distancing measures went into effect.