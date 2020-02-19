Bedford township man accused of beating, beheading step-grandmother

A 45-year-old man from Bedford is accused of beating and beheading his step-grandmother.

First arrested Feb. 17 after Monroe Sheriff Deputies responded to a medical situation involving a possible deceased subject, Kenny Wayne McBride was eventually taken into custody after police found 79-year-old Cecilia Gibson dead.

McBride, who stood mute during his arraignment on Wednesday, pleaded not guilty.

"The defendant is alleged to have viciously beaten his 80-year-old step-grandmother and then decapitating her. So obviously it's a very gruesome and troubling crime to be sure," said Michael Roehrig, Monroe County prosecutor.

McBride, Gibson and another 60-year-old male all lived at the residence.

The arrest started with a suspicious death investigation at the 8800 Block of Lewis Avenue in Bedford Township around 3 a.m.. McBride was soon arrested after deputies discovered Gibson's body in the living room.

McBride has a lengthy criminal history, including a 2007 sentence in Wyandotte when he was convicted of malicious destruction of fire or police property and assault or resisting an officer.

"...those date back nearly 20 years, apparently five felonies, three misdemeanors. Those felonies include weapons convictions for which he served a stint in prison," said Roehrig.

He also has several cases out of Monroe, including felonious assault and assault with a dangerous weapon.