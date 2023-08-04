Bee Fest coming to Belle Isle with free admittance for all attendees

Bee Fest is coming to Belle Isle later in August.

The annual event is free to attendees and will host a bevy of activities both interactive and educational for all things bees.

The Belle Isle Nature Center will put on the event, which is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 19.

Participants will learn how to care about bees and other pollinators that live in the region. The activities include:

Bee-friendly gardening tips­

Beekeeper talks

Beeswax candle making

Biodiversity presentations

Honey tastings

Pollinator-friendly arts and crafts

There will also be a photography exhibit called Overlooked, which was authored by Joseph Ferraro. It includes portraits that show the lives of bees up close.

The address for the event is 176 Lakeside Dr., in Detroit.