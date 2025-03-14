Behind the scenes of Detroit's 67th St. Patrick's Parade

The Brief Corktown will celebrate St. Patrick's Day this weekend. The St. Patrick's Parade is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. Bars and police are prepping for a lot of fun - but want everyone to stay safe.



The 2025 St. Patrick's Parade is this Sunday in Corktown and the bars and restaurants are prepping for the crowd – and so are the police.

In Detroit's Corktown neighborhood, police plan to keep things in line at McShane's as owner Bob Roberts wraps up months of planning.

"We’re kind of celebrating the whole weekend, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday," Roberts said. "We've got corned beef coming out of our ears. Our cooks are back there prepping right now. We’re staffed up for sure. We’ve got porta potties, we have extra garbage dumps for our disposal company. We’ve got beer, literally to the rafters in the coolers."

That's not an exaggeration. When we were down there, there were kegs stored everywhere – even in a U-Haul truck.

But McShane's isn't the only ones. Detroit Fire Marshal Donald Thomas is beefing up staff as well with up to 50 tent or business inspections planned through Monday to make sure everyone is safe.

"We make sure that if they are any heating appliances in there, they’re rated to be inside of the tent. We also look at the posted capacity numbers. We look at emergency lighting if needed and also we look for fire extinguishers," he said.

Thomas and his team aren't going to mess around.

"I would give everybody a B+," he said. "No one ever gets an A."

If you're heading to Corktown, expect live music, bagpipes, and costumes.

"There’s always this guy. I don’t know why, but he shows up in a cow costume every year. I don’t know the correlation between the cow and St. Patrick’s," Roberts said.

Above all, officials and businesses are urging everyone to be patient and drink responsibly.

"Everybody’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, so we’re looking forward to serving everybody," Roberts said.

Stream Detroit's St. Patrick's Parade

The 2025 parade will be Sunday at 1 p.m. and you can stream it live on this page.