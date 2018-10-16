Brightlytwisted setting up shop in Detroit
Brightlytwisted is bring their hand-dyed, one-of-a-kind clothing to Detroit.
Fresh cuts for guys from Detroit Barbers
Detroit Barbers has two locations, one in Ferndale and the other in Corktown.
Red Dunn Kitchen open now at site of old Detroit inn
The Red Dunn opened its doors in June and is located at the site of a former 1960s Holiday Inn in Corktown.
Historic Detroit firehouse restored to glory in stunning transformation
Ladder Company 12 has a rich history of horsepower.
Groundbreaking ceremony for Corktown development
Officials will break ground in Corktown for a new development.
Slows Bar BQ's Pontiac location now open
A local favorite for barbecue food opened a new location Wednesday.
Police investigating break-ins at popular Detroit restaurants
Detroit police are investigating possible break-ins at two popular Detroit restaurants.
Police investigating break-in at Slows Bar Bq
Police are investigating a suspected break-in at a popular restaurant in Corktown.
Fire at Katoi restaurant in Corktown
The fire was extinguished around 7:30 a.m. We're told the damage inside is severe.
Detroit Free Press's One Nation Detroit June 15
Detroit Free Press's Consumer Experience Director Ashley Woods joined us on The Nine to tell us more about One Nation Detroit.