Belle Isle Zoo demolition underway

article

The Brief Crews are finally demolishing the Belle Isle Zoo after sitting abandoned for decades. A natural habitat will replace the old structures, the DNR said.



After years of sitting vacant, crews are finally demolishing the historic zoo on Belle Isle.

The state will revert the site to natural habitat as it reverts land on the island to a network of trails and canal access.

Big picture view:

The Department of Natural Resources is removing invasive plants and old structures from the abandoned Belle Isle Zoo.

Work started in early November and crews expect to be wrapped up by the end of the year, the DNR said on social media.

Belle Isle Zoo Demolition

According to a social media post from the DNR, ecologists want to make sure mature trees and wildlife that live in the area are protected even as demolition continues.

"Most of the area will be restored to natural habitat with new accessible trails and canal access, reflecting strong community feedback for more nature focused recreation," the post read.

The work will also make traveling the island easier while adding "new green infrastructure parking" near other attractions on the island like Kids Row, the Athletic Shelter, and picnic areas.

Excavators on Belle Isle tearing down structures.

The backstory:

The Belle Isle Zoo welcomed visitors to the island for years.

The zoo housed elephants, camels, bears, and various farm animals that children could interact with.

However, the zoo closed in 2002 and most of the animals kept at the enclosures were moved to other facilities.

Related article