Expand / Collapse search

Sherrone Moore fired by University of Michigan for 'inappropriate relationship'

By David Komer
Published  December 10, 2025 4:49pm EST
Michigan Wolverines
FOX 2 Detroit
Michigan fires Sherrone Moore

Michigan fires Sherrone Moore

The University of Michigan has fired head football coach Sherrone Moore

The Brief

    • The University of Michigan has fired Sherrone Moore.
    • Moore was found to have had an inappropriate relationship with staffer, per the university.
    • The Wolverines went 9-3 and are scheduled to play in the NYE Citrus Bowl.

FOX 2 - The University of Michigan has fired coach Sherrone Moore due to an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

Dig deeper:

The report first came from ESPN today followed by a press release from Michigan AD Warde Manuel.

"U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately," Manuel said in the release.

The move was sparked due to an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, according to Manuel. 

"This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior," he said. "Biff Poggi has been appointed head football coach in an interim capacity, effective immediately."

This season Moore's Wolverines went 9-3 most recently losing to top-ranked Ohio State in the regular season finale. 

Michigan is scheduled to play Texas in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available. 

The Source: Information for this report came from a media release from the University of Michigan and published reports.

Michigan WolverinesSportsNews