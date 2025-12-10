Sherrone Moore fired by University of Michigan for 'inappropriate relationship'

The Brief The University of Michigan has fired Sherrone Moore. Moore was found to have had an inappropriate relationship with staffer, per the university. The Wolverines went 9-3 and are scheduled to play in the NYE Citrus Bowl.



The University of Michigan has fired coach Sherrone Moore due to an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

The report first came from ESPN today followed by a press release from Michigan AD Warde Manuel.

"U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately," Manuel said in the release.

The move was sparked due to an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, according to Manuel.

"This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior," he said. "Biff Poggi has been appointed head football coach in an interim capacity, effective immediately."

This season Moore's Wolverines went 9-3 most recently losing to top-ranked Ohio State in the regular season finale.

Michigan is scheduled to play Texas in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve.

