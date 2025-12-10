Sherrone Moore fired by University of Michigan for 'inappropriate relationship'
FOX 2 - The University of Michigan has fired coach Sherrone Moore due to an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.
Dig deeper:
The report first came from ESPN today followed by a press release from Michigan AD Warde Manuel.
"U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately," Manuel said in the release.
The move was sparked due to an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, according to Manuel.
"This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior," he said. "Biff Poggi has been appointed head football coach in an interim capacity, effective immediately."
This season Moore's Wolverines went 9-3 most recently losing to top-ranked Ohio State in the regular season finale.
Michigan is scheduled to play Texas in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve.
Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.
The Source: Information for this report came from a media release from the University of Michigan and published reports.