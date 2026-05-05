Beloved albino doe in Farmington Hills hit and killed by vehicle near 12 Mile

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The Brief A beloved albino deer in Farmington Hills was hit and killed near 12 Mile, the city said on Tuesday. The deer was well known in the community, becoming a memorable presence and drew interest from many in the area.



A rare albino doe was unfortunately hit and killed by a vehicle in Farmington Hills, saddening the community.

What they're saying:

Farmington Hills officials say a rare white albino doe that many residents have admired was struck by a vehicle near 12 Mile and Halsted Roads. The deer was well known in the community, becoming a memorable presence and drew interest from many in the area.

"We acknowledge the many residents who expressed concern for their wellbeing," the city wrote in a press release.

What you can do:

The City of Farmington Hills took the opportunity to warn drivers as they enter into the season of increased animal activity, to remain alert, especially in the mornings or evenings.

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