Berkley cancels CruiseFest as Metro Detroit cities consider Woodward Dream Cruise future

The Berkley CruiseFest which kicks off the Woodward Dream Cruise in the summer has been canceled.

Originally scheduled for Aug. 14, the start of the famed classic car unveiling is the latest casualty of an uncertain summer perpetuated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual parade that takes place the night before the cruise draws thousands of visitors.

In a post on the city's Parks and Recreation page, the city made the announcement saying it was a decision "not taken lightly."

"CruiseFest has been a long-standing tradition in our city, and one of the many events that make Berkley great. However, along with many of our other community and city events, the health and safety of the residents, guests, vendors, volunteers, and staff is first priority. We will be back next year and look forward to seeing everyone when we are able to gather safely as a community."

Several other cities that incorporate the Woodward Dream Cruise's tradition have also advocated for canceling the entire car show, amid concerns of possible exposure to the virus if crowds showed up.

So far, city councils from Birmingham and Huntington Woods have approved resolutions asking to cancel the event - one of the largest car shows in the world.