Berkley Common permanently closes

The Brief Berkley Common has closed after nearly eight years. A new business is already expected to occupy the space, and more details are expected later this week.



The restaurant in downtown Berkley featured a rotating seasonal menu, along with craft cocktails.

"We want to take a moment to thank them for the time they spent as part of the Downtown Berkley business community. Their presence, hospitality, and delicious food added to the flavor and character of our district," the city's Downtown Berkley Facebook page posted. "We're always grateful for those who choose to invest in our downtown and help shape the vibrant, local mix that makes Berkley such a special place."

Berkley Common has occupied the space at the corner of 12 Mile and Griffith since 2017.

According to the city, a new business is already preparing to occupy the space, and an announcement is expected later this week.