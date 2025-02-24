Berkley man accused of sex crimes, providing minors with alcohol and drugs

article

A Berkley man is facing sex crime charges after police say someone noticed numerous minors visiting his apartment and reported him.

Police launched an undercover investigation after receiving a tip about 24-year-old Darren Bradford on Feb. 5. This led to officers seeing multiple minors visiting Bradford's apartment during the day, Berkley police said.

The backstory:

During their investigation, police learned that Bradford was taking minors to lunch during the day. In the evening, he allegedly gave the minors alcohol and vapes, including ones that contained marijuana. He is also accused of having sexual contact with at least one of the victims.

Bradford was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He is currently being held on a $175,000 cash bond.

An investigation is ongoing, and police plan to pursue additional charges against Bradford for allegedly providing children with vapes and alcohol.

"The investigation is uncovering the depth of his deceit, length of time, profits, and illegal acts he was committing," police wrote in a press release.

What's next:

As the investigation continues, police are seeking information and potential victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-658-3390 or at DB@berkleymi.gov.