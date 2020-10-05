Bernie Sanders says 'be afraid' of virus ahead of Macomb Co. rally after President Trump tweets otherwise

Sen. Bernie Sanders traveled to Michigan Monday to speak at a car rally at Macomb County College in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Hundreds of people drove up in cars to hear the senator speak, also honking their horns in support in lieu of clapping. Sanders told FOX 2 this was the first time he's done a rally of its kind like this.

Of course, President Trump's medical condition after testing positive for COVID-19 was on everyone's mind during Sanders' visit. FOX 2 also spoke with Donald Trump Jr. earlier in the day on Monday about his father's health.

"It's hard for me to understands after 200,000 people have died for a president of the United States, who today is suffering from the virus, to say to people don't be afraid of the virus. I say the very opposite. Be afraid of the virus. Do everything that you can to stop the spread of this virus," Sanders said in a one-on-one interview before he took the stage.

The tweet that Sanders is referencing came from President Trump earlier on Monday, in which he said he's leaving the hospital soon and "Don't be afraid of Covid."

"I believe what I believe and there's no great secret that some of my views are different than Joe Biden's. But on the other hand, I think if you looked at Joe Biden's proposals, Joe wants to raise the minimum wage to 15 bucks an hour. Joe wants to make it easier for workers to join unions. Joe believes in universal child care. Joe believes that women should be paid equally," Sanders said. "What the polling says is that Biden is ahead nationally; he's ahead in Michigan, according to the polls, and in most ballot ground states - but I'm not a great believer in polls. I think it could be a very, very close election."

"My father's the toughest guy I know. Literally, in 42 years I don't know that I've ever actually even seen him sick," he told us.

FOX 2 also asked Donald Trump Jr. about the administration's decision to have Trump ride in the car, leading to Secret Service agents having to quarantine.

"I don't know. I wasn't involved in it. I do know that some of the people are people who already had it, therefore they had the antibodies for it. So a little bit different than what I'm seeing out there right now. But I was told that," Donald Trump Jr. said.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. says he's going to continue campaigning on the road.

"I'm covering multiple states a day. A lot of the other surrogates, other members of my family will be doing the same, pick up the slack that my father is going to leave off when he has to do it because he can't be on the road."

Looking at the calendar you can understand how critical the next month in going to be in terms of campaign events. The general election is about one month out now.

The Democratic party will be telling you their events are mask-only, even if they're in a car like at Sanders' rally.