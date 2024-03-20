"Queen Bey" is releasing a new album on Friday, March 30.

Beyonce' announced on her Instagram that she is dropping her country music album called "Cowboy Carter" in 10 days featuring her hit single "Texas Hold 'Em".

She stated that this album had been 5 years in the making.

"It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history", Beyonce' says.

The album comes following Beyonce' becoming the first Black woman to have a number 1 single on the Hot Country Songs chart for "Texas Hold 'Em".