Pontiac parents, older brother bound over for trial in disturbing child abuse case

The Brief Three family members will stand trial in a horrific child abuse case where two children were starved tortured, prosecutors allege. The parents of two boys, ages 9 and 11 years old, waived their right to a preliminary exam and were immediately bound over for trial. The older brother did not waive the hearing and hours of disturbing testimony followed before he was bound over for trial as well.



A disturbing child abuse case out of Pontiac will head to trial.

While the parents of two kids waived their right to a preliminary hearing, the 21-year-old older brother also charged in the case did not waive his right. Friday's hearing included hours of horrific testimony.

He also was bound over for trial.

The latest:

Auturo Bazan-Perez and Dulce Crystal Bazan-Castillo were bound over for trial after foregoing the hearing where evidence would determine if both should go before a jury.

Both are accused of torturing and starving two of their young sons, ages 9 and 11 years old. The younger of the two weighed only 33 pounds when he was found by investigators.

Both were fed sporadic dishes of rice and stayed inside a room whose window was painted black and screed shut.

Twenty-one-year-old Carlos Bazan Hernanez chose to go through the preliminary hearing, which meant experts giving input on the living condition and health status of the kids.

Related article

Dig deeper:

Investigators say Carlos would inflict military style discipline on the boys, allegedly starving them to the point of fainting.

Photos were also shown in court of the 9-year-old.

"He was emaciated — skin and bones," Dr. Peter Gerrits said. "We have some technical terms in medicine but it was really profound seeing him in that state."

Doctor Allison Ball with Corewell Health described being able to count every rib on both sides of the younger victim.

"Front and back you could count them visibly with your eyes. His back you could see each individual vertebrae," she said.

When the prosecutor asked her if someone this emaciated could perform jumping jacks and push-ups, Ball said "No he absolutely could not. It horrifies me to think he was asked to do that."