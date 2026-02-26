Lyft driver charged with murder for high-speed Detroit crash that killed North Carolina couple

article

The Brief A Lyft driver is accused of fleeing the scene after crashing and killing his passengers Sunday in Detroit. Authorities say Theopris Mays was driving more than 90 mph when he slammed into a building. A husband and wife who were visiting Detroit for a religious event were killed.



A Lyft driver is now facing numerous charges, including murder, after slamming into a Detroit warehouse over the weekend while driving passengers.

Theopris Mays, 40, of Herndon, Va., is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, reckless driving causing death, and leaving the scene of an at-fault accident causing death for the crash that killed 60-year-old Andre Boynton and 57-year-old Carla Boynton.

According to his attorney, Mays actually lives in Ohio but travels to different areas to drive for the rideshare company.

The backstory:

According to authorities, Mays picked up the victims from a hotel on Mercury Drive on Sunday morning to bring them to a religious event at Huntington Place.

Brian Craigo, an assistant prosecutor with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, said Mays was allegedly speeding and disregarding traffic control devices for about 10 miles before he crashed into the Cardinal Health building on Rosa Parks. Craigo said Mays was driving more than 90 mph five seconds before the crash and did not brake.

After the crash, Mays allegedly fled on foot. He was caught when a person saw him hiding in another vehicle and called police.

Mays' attorney argued that his client had suffered a brain bleed, an injury that may have impacted how he acted after the crash.

What's next:

Mays was given a $500,000 cash/surety bond. As of Thursday morning, he remained in the Wayne County Jail.

He is due back in court Feb. 27 for a bond predetermination hearing before his May 5 probable cause conference.

Dig deeper:

FOX 2 has reached out to Lyft.