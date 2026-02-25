Suspect linked to Detroit shootings allegedly found hiding in doghouse

article

A suspect who was allegedly found hiding in a doghouse after two Detroit shootings last June is now facing a federal weapons charge.

According to court documents, Jermaine Antonio Jackson Jr. was in possession of a handgun equipped with a device that converts semi-automatic weapons into automatic firearms, commonly referred to as a Glock switch, when he was found.

The backstory:

The investigation that led to Jackson started around 4:25 a.m. June 12, 2025, when ShotSpotter picked up a shooting in the area of Collingham and Hayes. Officers arrived and found a victim who said he had been confronted by a group of males who shot up his vehicle before fleeing in a Dodge Challenger and a minivan.

About five minutes later, police received another ShotSpotter alert after the gunfire detection software detected automatic gunfire in the area of Houston-Whittier and Hayes. Officers responded and recovered more than a dozen spent 40-caliber shell casings, which were entered into the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN).

Project Greenlight cameras from the area captured two vehicles fleeing that matched the vehicles described in the first shooting. According to court records, the cameras also captured the vehicles' license plates.

Around 7:25 p.m. that same day, officers spotted the Challenger in the area of Gratiot and Seymour and tried to stop it, but the driver allegedly fled. Police tracked the vehicle with its air support unit, and spotted four suspects fleeing from the car.

According to documents, a juvenile was caught walking through a yard, while a man was found hiding in a trash can. Two other suspects, Jackson and a juvenile, were found hiding in a doghouse in the backyard of a home on Lakeview in Detroit.

Once the pair were out of the doghouse, police said they found a Glock handgun with a switch on it.

Months later, in January 2026, investigators received search warrant records from a social media account belonging to Jackson. According to court documents, there were photos of Jackson holding the pistol found in the doghouse.

According to federal court documents, a charge of illegal possession of a machinegun has been sought against Jackson.