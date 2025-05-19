Biden diagnosis spotlights prostate cancer, the doctor explains what we need to know

The Brief Dr. Daniel Krauss is a radiation specialist with Corewell Health who specializes in prostate cancer. Former President Joe Biden announced he has metastatic prostate cancer recently. There are a lot of factors when deciding when to screen for prostate cancer, depending on age and other things.



Former President Joe Biden announced he has metastatic prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.

Biden, 82, was diagnosed on May 16 after "experiencing urinary symptoms," and a "nodule" was discovered on his prostate, according to the statement.

Big picture view:

Dr. Daniel Krauss is a radiation specialist with Corewell Health who specializes in prostate cancer.

Krauss said that typically prostate cancer is caught before it gets to this stage.

"Generally in men who are screened for prostate cancer - not that it can't be diagnosed at this stage, but it is far more commonly diagnosed when it is localized in the prostate gland," he said.

When you catch it early is when it is most curable.

"Absolutely," he said. "There are multiple treatment options that are available for prostate cancer."

There are a lot of factors when deciding when to screen for prostate cancer, depending on age and other things.

"Screening is a decision that has to be made between a patient and his physician," Krauss said. "It will come down to things like patient preference, their attitude toward treating prostate cancer if they should be diagnosed with one.

"(Also) family history, other medical problems, the age of the patient."

Deena Centofanti: "The former president is in his eighties, is the idea that when you get to a certain age you worry about other things?"

"You certainly worry more about other things," Krauss said. "As we get older, we are more likely to be affected by other illnesses that can potentially be more serious - it doesn't mean that prostate cancer can't be. I don't know if I would ascribe to a single age where you should stop screening, but that has to be a decision you make with your doctor, based on your overall health and other factors."

Krauss said he favors screening.

"If you screen, there is a chance you could be diagnosed with a non-aggressive prostate cancer," the doctor said. "A cancer, that doesn't even need to be treated. On the other hand, you could catch an aggressive prostate cancer that if left untreated, might be uncurable or life-threatening."

What's next for President Biden? Some type of treatment, likely a hormonal therapy that he will be discussing with his doctors.