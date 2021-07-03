Biden in Michigan for Fourth of July weekend, cherry farm tour

article

President Joe Biden is visiting Michigan for part of his Fourth of July weekend. He'll be in a northern part of the state Saturday afternoon.

As part of the administration's "America's Back Together" tour, Biden will be in Antrim County and Traverse City to celebrate the country's vaccine progress.

FOX 2 will stream his tour through a cherry farm with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters at FOX2Detroit.com and on social media.

Leelanau County, where Traverse City is located, has 75% of its population covered by the COVID-19 vaccine - the highest rate of any county in the state. Michigan is in the middle of the pack, with a 61% first-shot coverage.

Biden is expected to arrive in Traverse City at 12:15 p.m. and tour the farm at 1:25 p.m.