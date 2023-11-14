President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, and eight others have qualified for the Michigan presidential primary next year.

Biden and two others are running for the Democratic nomination, while Trump leads a crowded field vying for the Republican Party nomination, polls have shown. Locking up Michigan could be even more significant this cycle since the election date has been moved up in the primary calendar.

"Two months ago, I made clear that under Michigan law, anyone generally advocated by the national news media to be a candidate for the Republican or Democratic nomination for president is listed on the ballot for the February 2024 primary unless a court rules otherwise," said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Along with Biden, author Marianne Williamson and former Congressman Dean Phillips are running in the Democratic Primary. Both are considered longshots for the nomination.

In the Republican primary, Trump is joined by North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

The presidential primary is scheduled for Feb. 27, 2024.