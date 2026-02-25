The big three tips for better heart health

The Brief Heart disease kills more Americans than all cancers and accidents. About 80% of the time, heart disease is preventable. Lifestyle is the key to preventing heart disease and Dr. Carina Fadel explains three tips.



We like to talk about things in terms of the big three here.

Let's talk about the things we all need to do to watch out for, when it comes to our heart health.

Why you should care:

We're breaking down what we need to do to work on heart health, we can start today.

You may think your heart feels just fine - but the fact is, heart disease is our top killer, killing more Americans than all cancers and accidents combined.

But listen to this, it's estimated 80 percent of the time it's preventable - but to change your odds, you have to change your life.

"Lifestyle is important part of prevention and overall cardiovascular health," said Henry Ford Dr. Carina Fadel.

Fadel, a cardiologist, says let's start with knowing your numbers. This means - make the appointment for an annual physical.

"Having regular follow-up whether yearly or six months with your primary care doctor is crucial because this is where you learn your numbers," Fadel said. "You learn your blood pressure, your cholesterol numbers, your sugar numbers.

"Then, based on those numbers, your primary care (doctor) can decide if they want to refer you to a cardiologist for further testing."

Now as you're waiting for that health check, start keeping track of how much you're moving. It can be 10-minute walks, three times a day.

"We recommend about 150 minutes weekly of moderate intensity exercise, meaning you break a sweat," she said.

And number 3, pay attention to how you're fueling your body. Too much sodium can make your heart work harder.

Eating foods with simpler ingredients you can pronounce, will make for a happy heart.



"Fish, chicken, red meat in moderation, olive oil, lots of fruits and vegetables," Fadel said. "As many as you want with fruits and vegetables."

If you are looking for what to eat, the Mediterranean diet gets high marks with fruits, vegetables, beans, lentils, fish and healthy fats.