1 dead after stabbing at Detroit liquor store
article
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A person was killed early Wednesday at a liquor store in Detroit.
When police arrived at Sunshine Market on Livernois south of Fenkell after receiving a stabbing call after midnight, they found the victim deceased.
Police said the victim, who has not been identified, was involved in a fight with an unknown person. That person stabbed the victim before fleeing.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
The Source: This information is from Detroit police.