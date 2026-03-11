1 dead after stabbing at Detroit liquor store

article

A person was killed early Wednesday at a liquor store in Detroit.

When police arrived at Sunshine Market on Livernois south of Fenkell after receiving a stabbing call after midnight, they found the victim deceased.

Police said the victim, who has not been identified, was involved in a fight with an unknown person. That person stabbed the victim before fleeing.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.