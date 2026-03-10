KISS-backed Rock & Brews opens next week in Royal Oak

article

The Brief Rock & Brews opens March 19 on Fifth Avenue in Royal Oak. The new music-themed bar and restaurant includes three floors, with room for dining, live music, and DJs. The Wildflowers will play the bar's first concert that night.



Rock & Brews, a chain of music-themed restaurants founded by KISS members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, is set to open next week in Royal Oak.

The bar and restaurant featuring food, drinks, and entertainment spread across three floors, including a rooftop space, opens March 19.

The doors open at 11:30 a.m., with The Wildflowers, a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute band, concert scheduled for 8 p.m. that night. It's the first of an already full slate of live entertainment on the bill for the new venue.

Rock & Brews (PublicCity PR)

Rock & Brews has taken over the former home of Hop Cat on Fifth Avenue.

The space features a dining area on the main floor, a concert area on the second level, and a rooftop lounge that will include a DJ. In addition to music, there will be more than 30 televisions and a 16-foot LED screen that will show sports and other entertainment.

The menu is set to include scratch-made American classic dishes, signature drinks, and Michigan craft beer on tap.