Bike Greenfield Village this summer

See Greenfield Village after hours and on two wheels as part of an event that will now be open to the public this summer.

During the Twilight Bike Rides on Aug. 13 and 14, you can roll through the village, take in the historic homes, interact with the Michigan Wheelmen, a group dedicated to preserving the heritage of cycling, and more. For children, a training wheels only area will be open.

All bicycles are allowed, aside from electric bikes. Scooters and skateboards are also not permitted.

Ticket prices

Tickets are $20 for the public plus $9 for parking.

Member tickets are $17.

Children 4 and younger are free.

Members can get tickets beginning July 9, while public tickets will be available July 16.

Get tickets here.