Bill Nye The Science Guy coming to Motor City Comic Con
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Meet the man who made learning about science fun for many of us at this spring's Motor City Comic Con in Novi.
Bill Nye The Science Guy joins a growing list of celebrities slated to be at the May event.
Nye will be at Comic Con from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 18. Fans can get an autograph from him for $100, an autographed collectible for $120, and a professional photo with him for $100.
The pop-culture convention will be held from May 16-18 at the Suburban Collection Showplace.
Other celebrities slated to make appearances include Laura Prepon, Rain Wilson, The Hardy Boyz, and more.
Tickets start at $35 for adults and $5 for children. Get tickets here.