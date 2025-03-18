Bill Nye The Science Guy coming to Motor City Comic Con

article

The Brief Bill Nye The Science Guy will meet with fans and sign autographs on May 18. Motor City Comic Con is scheduled for May 16-18. Other celebrities slated to make appearances include Laura Prepon, Rain Wilson, The Hardy Boyz, and more.



Meet the man who made learning about science fun for many of us at this spring's Motor City Comic Con in Novi.

Bill Nye The Science Guy joins a growing list of celebrities slated to be at the May event.

Nye will be at Comic Con from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 18. Fans can get an autograph from him for $100, an autographed collectible for $120, and a professional photo with him for $100.

The pop-culture convention will be held from May 16-18 at the Suburban Collection Showplace.

Other celebrities slated to make appearances include Laura Prepon, Rain Wilson, The Hardy Boyz, and more.

Tickets start at $35 for adults and $5 for children. Get tickets here.