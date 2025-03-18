Expand / Collapse search

Bill Nye The Science Guy coming to Motor City Comic Con

By Amber Eikenberry
Published  March 18, 2025 12:38pm EDT


NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 22: Bill Nye the Science Guy attends the AOL Build Speaker Series to discuss the #FindYourPark series with the National Park Service at AOL HQ on August 22, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/WireImage)



    • Bill Nye The Science Guy will meet with fans and sign autographs on May 18.
    • Motor City Comic Con is scheduled for May 16-18.
    • Other celebrities slated to make appearances include Laura Prepon, Rain Wilson, The Hardy Boyz, and more. 

NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Meet the man who made learning about science fun for many of us at this spring's Motor City Comic Con in Novi.

Bill Nye The Science Guy joins a growing list of celebrities slated to be at the May event.

Nye will be at Comic Con from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 18. Fans can get an autograph from him for $100, an autographed collectible for $120, and a professional photo with him for $100.

The pop-culture convention will be held from May 16-18 at the Suburban Collection Showplace.

Other celebrities slated to make appearances include Laura Prepon, Rain Wilson, The Hardy Boyz, and more. 

Tickets start at $35 for adults and $5 for children. Get tickets here. 

