Blake’s Hard Cider begins making hand sanitizers

Blake’s Hard Cider in Armada is now making hand sanitizer for both healthcare facilities and the general public in Michigan.

The distillery is making gallon-sized sanitizers for hospitals and large businesses, as well as an 8-oz spray bottle available for purchase. The small bottle, though, will be free for first responders.

Beginning today, Wednesday April 8, the product is available and being sold out at Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill.

The little spray bottles are available for curbside pickup and are $6.99 each, with a limit of two per vehicle. They are free to first responders with valid identification.

Gallon size hand sanitizer will be offered only to healthcare facilities and businesses for $30 and can be shipped throughout Michigan. For inquiries and orders, email hcorders@blakefarms.com.

Blake’s is also offering free bagged lunches for children under 18. It comes with a hot dog, chips and a drink. You can pick it up daily between 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Limit one per person.

Cider, donuts, jams, bakery and other grocery items are also still available for carry out or drive-thru pick up daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

You can get more information at www.blakefarms.com.

Blake’s Hard Cider has been an independent, family-owned and operated Michigan craft cidery since 2013.