Blake's South Lyon cider mill plans to continue Erwin traditions with new additions

Blake's South Lyon cider mill will open later this month where Erwin Orchards was.

The Armada-based farm known for its hard cider acquired the cider mill when Erwin's owners decided to retire. This season is Erwin's 102 year in business.

When Blake's opens Aug. 20, Erwin traditions will remain with additions as well.

Blake's will continue Erwin's signature donuts and cider, petting zoo, u-pick, and tractor rides. There will also be fresh produce farmstand, outposts serving Blake’s Hard Cider and wine, expanded cider mill treats and baked goods, and live music on weekends.

(Photo: Blake Farms)

An opening celebration is planned for Aug. 27-28, featuring free cider and donuts, live music, family activities, and more.

"We are proud to carry on the Erwin’s traditions that have been part of South Lyon for so many years, maintaining that culture and bringing in several enhancements to create an unforgettable experience for all," said Andrew Blake, the president of Blake’s Family of Companies. "The Blake family and our team of dedicated employees look forward to being part of the South Lyon and surrounding communities and welcoming new and returning guests this season."

The cider mill at 61475 Silver Lake Rd. will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday through Oct. 31.