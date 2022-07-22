Blake Farms opening South Lyon location as Erwin Orchards and Cider Mill closes

Next month, Blake Farms will open up in the former Erwin Orchards and Cider Mill space.

The Armada-based farm known for its hard cider acquired the cider mill in South Lyon when Erwin's owners decided to retire. This season is Erwin's 102 year in business.

This week, Erwin's posted an emotional goodbye on its Facebook page.

"We have harvested our last crop, the Erwin Orchards & Cider Mill signs have been taken down, and we will soon begin the next chapter of our lives. Retirement will finally be a reality for the Erwin and Emery families. Speaking for my husband, Bill Erwin and myself, (Linda), the reality is bittersweet," the post read in part.

Find more things to do here.

Blake's will continue to use the farm. A sign outside says Blake's will open Aug. 19. Find it at 61475 Silver Lake Rd. in South Lyon.

The retiring owners of Erwin are inviting people to share memories of the farm by emailing erwinorchards@gmail.com.