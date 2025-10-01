Bloomfield Township man accused of living with wife's corpse, held on bond

The Brief Police say a husband lived with his wife's corpse for two months. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office SWAT team had to be brought in. He eventually surrendered but never said a word to police.



A chilling case emerged out of Bloomfield Township on Wednesday night. Police say a husband lived with his wife's corpse for two months.

However, officials can't yet say how she died.

Big picture view:

A concerned neighbor called police last weekend after the couple seemed to disappear. When they got inside, they found 53-year-old Dirk Grunewald holed up in their master bedroom surrounded by knives.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office SWAT team had to be brought in.

He eventually surrendered but never said a word to police. Investigators believe the wife, Ariane, had been dead on the main level for at least two months.

"Is this a homicide or is this not a homicide? Those are some things we need to wait for the medical examiners to determine through our interviews with friends and family. In a situation like this, we have to dig back to try and uncover everything that went ahead. The husband didn’t say a word to us at the residence, so those types of things are red flags," said Bloomfield Township Police Chief James Gallagher.

What's next:

Grunwald was sent immediately for both mental and physical evaluation. He is still in the hospital at this hour.

Typically, after charges, we would show you a mug shot, but he hasn't been booked into jail. The chief says they're working very closely with the medical examiner here in Oakland County, but it could be weeks, if not months, before there's a cause of death.

Until then, no additional charges. Reporting live in Bloomfield Township.