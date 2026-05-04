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Body found in Farmington Hills park

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  May 4, 2026 6:34am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - An investigation is underway after a body was found at a park in Farmington Hills over the weekend.

The discovery happened Sunday at Woodland Hills Nature Park on Farmington Road, south of I-696.

Police provided no details about the person or how they ended up deceased in the park, but did say that there is not a threat to public safety.

More details are expected as the investigation continues.

The Source: This information is from Farmington Hills city officials.

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Crime and Public SafetyFarmington Hills