Riley Strain's body found in West Nashville

The body of Riley Strain, a University of Missouri student who's been missing in Nashville, Tennessee, since March 8, has been found in the Cumberland River, police said.

The body was spotted in the water in West Nashville about 8 miles from downtown Nashville, where he was last seen. There were no signs of foul play. Police gave an update Friday morning and said a worker at a company along the river reported finding Strain's body as they were removing obstructions for a barge to pass.

Strain, 22, went missing the night of March 8 after visiting Luke Bryan’s bar with friends.

Police said Riley Strain was kicked out of Luke Bryan's Nashville bar Friday night and no one has been able to locate or get in touch with him since. (The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

His bank card was located Sunday in an area between Gay Street and the Cumberland River. Police released bodycam footage of an interaction between Riley and officers that night before he went missing. Foul play was never suspected.

Strain was last seen by friends at Luke Bryan's bar, Luke's 32, on Broadway in downtown Nashville. The bar said in a statement that it served Strain one drink before staff asked him to leave.

After leaving the bar, Strain told his friends that he would head back to their accommodations at Tempo by Hilton, which is about five blocks away from Luke's 32.

When his friends did not see him again at their hotel later that evening, they filed a missing persons report. Strain had traveled to Nashville with his fraternity brothers for a convention.

