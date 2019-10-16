Body found wrapped up in vacant Detroit house

Police are investigating a body found wrapped up in a vacant Detroit home Thursday.

Detroit police say a caller found a body in the back of a vacant house in the 20400 block of Hawthorne, which is just southeast of the 8 Mile and I-75 interchange.

Officials say they don't know how long the body has been in the house and cannot identify the victim at this time.

A caller told FOX 2 the body was wrapped in a rug or carpet. Detroit police did not confirm that information.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

Photos from the scene: