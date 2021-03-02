Body of man found in burning vehicle in Superior Twp; sheriff's office asks for public's help

The Washtenaw County Sheriffs Office is looking for the public's help in the suspicious death of a 41-year-old man.

Louis Geovanny Rivera-Estrada

The body of Louis Geovanny Rivera-Estrada was found inside a burning vehicle near Clark Road and Leforge Road in Superior Township 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19.

"The investigation is ongoing but early signs indicate foul play was involved in the death of Mr. Rivera-Estrada," the office said in a release.

Anyone with information related to this incident or Mr. Rivera-Estrada’s activities in the 72 hours prior to this discovery, please contact Detective Mike Babycz at babyczm@washtenaw.org or 734-260-9602. You can also submit a tip anonymously to 734-973-7711.



