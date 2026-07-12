Body recovered from Lake Erie in Monroe County

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The Brief A body was recovered from Lake Erie near the Pointe Mouillee Game Area in Berlin Township on Saturday night. Investigators are working to identify the individual and determine whether the body is connected to a missing kayaker reported on July 3. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.



A body was recovered from the waters of Lake Erie in Berlin Township on Saturday night, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The backstory:

Dispatch received a 911 call at about 8:30 p.m. from a boater who reported seeing what appeared to be a body floating near the Pointe Mouillee Game Area, close to the Banana Dikes and about 15 feet from shore.

Deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the Berlin Township Fire Department and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene.

The sheriff's office Marine Division and Dive Team were called because the body could not be reached from the dike. Crews recovered the body from about 3 to 4 feet of water.

What's next:

The individual was transported to the Lucas County Coroner's Office for positive identification and an autopsy.

Dig deeper:

During the investigation, authorities learned that the Brownstown Township Police Department received a report on July 3 of a missing kayaker near Celeron Island. The kayaker reportedly disappeared in the water after a severe storm moved through the area.

Officials said investigators are working to determine whether the recovered body is that of the missing kayaker. The individual's identity has not been confirmed.

The investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.