Metro Detroit businesses concerned as Cyclosporiasis cases reach over 1,200

The Brief Doctors say the symptoms come from eating certain fruits and vegetables like lettuce, cilantro, and raspberries. If the proper fecal stool test is done, this disease can be diagnosed and treated.



Cyclospora now has over 1000 cases in the metro Detroit area. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, fatigue, and explosive diarrhea.

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Doctors say the symptoms come from eating certain fruits and vegetables like lettuce, cilantro, and raspberries. Yet doctors have to do the correct test to diagnose Cyclospora. Chris Tocco is the third generation owner of C. Tocco wholesale produce at Eastern Market. He says business is changing.

"We are looking at everything and making sure that everything is supposed to be. We tell the customers if there are any problems, keep us in touch and gotta go from there," Chris Tocco said.

"He’ll be on the stream at four," said Dr. Wasfeh "Mush" Musheinesh. "He expected to say that… If you have the symptoms, doctors need to do a special stool test that specifically detects Cylospora."

If the proper fecal stool test is done, this disease can be diagnosed and treated. Authorities, however, are looking for the cause and origin of the disease.

And if this continues, businesses and restaurants that sell lettuce, cilantro, raspberries, etc. could face lost sales.

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