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The Brief Two people were arraigned on gun charges for carrying a concealed weapon in connection with a double deadly shooting in Dearborn last week. Prosecutors say the shooter who was charged in this case fired in self-defense. One of the deceased was shot after shooting another before recklessly firing, the prosecutor's office said.



Two people were charged in connection with the deadly double shooting at a Dearborn mall last week when gunfire rang out at the Fairlane Town Center.

Cania Cain, 19, of Detroit, and Martinez Long, 19, of Oak Park, were both arraigned on charges of carrying a concealed weapon on July 7.

Two 19-year-olds died during the altercation after producing handguns inside the center, on July 3.

The backstory:

The deceased from the incident, identified as Cameron Watkins and Keonte Seaborn, both 19 years old from Detroit, got into a fight in the late afternoon last Friday when Watkins shot Seaborn with a weapon he took from Cain's purse.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Watkins continued to shoot recklessly in the public mall before Long shot him.

Watkins allegedly shot a third individual during a struggle, which resulted in non-life-threatening injuries. That victim was released by the hospital.

While prosecutors said Long's actions were carried out in self-defense, he was still committing a crime while carrying a firearm.

What they're saying:

"Senseless gun violence continues to plague communities across the country. We are saddened by this entirely preventable tragedy but have to reiterate: We will expend all resources to keep our city safe and hold individuals responsible for dangerous behavior," said Chief Issa Shahin.

Dig deeper:

Family of those that died expressed profound grief at the loss of their kids.

"I'm so tired of all this shooting, this beefing, this gang banging. You're not going to get nowhere but to a funeral," said Keonte Seaborn's mother. "It doesn't end until somebody is dead. Gun violence is not where it's at. We're all grieving. Both parties are grieving. Nobody got a win here. We all lost. We all lost somebody that was close to us."

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