Bodycam footage: Suspect in Detroit police shooting killed self, Bettison says

The Brief The Detroit police chief clarified that a shooting involving officers on the city's east side ended with the suspect dying from a self-inflicted gunshot. The 20-year-old suspect was connected to a house shooting on May 23. His 17-year-old brother who was also involved is still missing.



The chief of Detroit police said body camera footage from a shooting involving officers earlier on Wednesday revealed the suspect took his own life during the gunfight.

Todd Bettison's update came hours after police executed a search warrant on Detroit's east side, which ended with a 20-year-old dying from a gunshot.

What they're saying:

Bettison spoke at police headquarters in the wake of an officer-involved shooting at Moross and Lansdowne around 3 p.m.

"After reviewing the body-worn camera which I had not had an opportunity to do at that time, it has become clear that the subject fatally shot himself," the chief said.

"When I briefed the media early, it was in the interest of transparency with the information that I had at the time. The video was not readily available when I was on scene. I’ve watched it at least 15 times and it’s clear to me that the subject shot himself in the head with a handgun."

Zoom out:

The shooting involved 20-year-old Anthony Boone, who police say shot himself in the head prior to police firing at him.

It unfolded during the execution of a search warrant. Video from the scene shows police forcing themselves into the home before forcing a bedroom door open.

There, police were met with the suspect wielding a firearm and pointing it at his head.

It's unclear where the officer's bullet went after firing, but Bettison said it was clear from the video that the suspect killed himself — not the officer.

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The backstory:

The search warrant is tied to a shooting incident on May 23 on Waltham Street.

No one was hurt during the incident, which involved a suspect firing into the house during the dispute.

Officers are still searching for the brother of the dead suspect — identified as 16-year-old Demarco Ballard, calling him a person of interest in the original case.

Demarco Ballard, 16, of Detroit.

Police originally stated the person of interest in the case was 17 years old. The story has been updated with new information.