Bommarito Bakery in St. Clair Shores celebrates 100 years of business in Metro Detroit

The Brief Bommarito Bakery celebrated 100 years of business this week after St. Clair Shores awarded them a historical marker honoring the longtime shop. Opened in 1925 in Detroit, its owner eventually moved to Macomb County where it's been ever since.



A bakery in Macomb County turned 100 years old and rang in the major milestone the same way they treat every day: by waking up early and creating tasty pastries, kneading dough, and preparing for another round of serving customers that have come to expect the best from them.

Bommarito Bakery opened in 1925 as a wave of Italian immigrants settled in Detroit. While most sought out a job in the auto industry, Jim Bommarito had something else in mind.

He opened a small bakery before expanding the shop on Cadillac Boulevard and Forest in Detroit. Jim later moved the family business to St. Clair Shores, where it's remained ever since.

After Jim and his wife Rose died, management of the bakery transferred to their daughter and her husband. Together, the two ran it with the help of their four daughters - and still do today.

Bread bakes at Bommarito Bakery.

"Hard work, family operated, make fresh stuff, good value for the money," said Eric, a longtime employee of the business. "We just keep it going, roll with the time. Keep the prices low, quality high."

Everything is made from scratch at the shop, which has earned a cult following from residents.

Local perspective:

On Aug. 25, the city of St. Clair Shores awarded the Bommarito Bakery with a historical marker honoring the shop.

It's the 12th location in the city to receive the designation since St. Clair Shores started handing out accolades to spots that have been in the community for years.