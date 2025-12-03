'88 & Still Working': Viral GoFundMe helping Michigan vet retire

The Brief Ed Bambas is the subject of a viral video from a social media personality trying to raise money to help him retire. The 88-year-old Army veteran was forced back to work after General Motors took his pension away during bankruptcy. A gofundme has raised over a million dollars.



At 88 years old, Ed Bambas still spends eight hours a day, five days a week, working.

The Army veteran would have retired a long time ago, but for the past 13 years, life has not gone according to plan. His story was the substance of a viral video that took flight online this week.

Big picture view:

A personality on Facebook that goes by the name Samuel Weidenhofer approached Bambas while at his job at a Metro Detroit gocery store.

While filming, Weidenhofer asked for assistance at a Meijer checkout counter before introducing himself to Bambas. He then reveals that Bambas was nominated as a hardworking employee.

Weidenhofer asks him how old he is before asking why he's still working.

"I have to," he said.

And that's where the story began.

Ed Bambas has worked at Meijer after being forced back to work. He is the subject of a viral video that's raising money to help him retire.

Dig deeper:

Bambas retired from General Motors in 1999 with eyes on no longer working. He had served in the U.S. Army for years before getting the job at the automaker.

"In 2012 they went bankrupt and took my pension away from me," he said.

"The thing that hurt me the most was when my wife was really sick and when they took the pension, they also took the health care coverage and all but $10,000 of my life insurance," he said. "So I sold the house. Sold the property I had and we made it through."

Bambas said his wife died seven years ago.

Since then, he's been trying to reestablish himself. He doesn't have enough income on his own, which is why he now spends a big chunk of his week on his feet, working.

Local perspective:

If Bambas could retire, his dream would be to "live a little of somewhat the life I was hoping for."

Weidenhofer tells Bambas he wants to help him out, and starts with a $400 tip.

"I don't know what to say. It'll go a long way to help me."

But the help didn't stop there. A gofundme was set up to help Bambas retire. As of Wednesday morning, the fund has eclipsed the $1 million goal with the help of tens of thousands of donations.

According to an update from Weidenhofer, he plans to surprise Bambas with the funds in a few days.