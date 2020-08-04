Brenda Lawrence wins Democratic nomination for Michigan's 14th district
Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence has won the Democratic nomination for Michigan's 14th district.
Lawrence was declared the winner with 17% of all precincts reporting in the district and she had garnered 93% of the vote.
Lawrence was first nominated to Congress in 2012 and has won re-election every two years since then.
Her Republican challenger has not yet been determined.
