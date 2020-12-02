Brighton man killed in fatal rollover on I-696

One man is dead after flipping his car while driving down I-696 Wednesday morning.

State police say around 5:30 a.m. they received a call about a single vehicle car crash in Farmington Hills, near M5.

A preliminary investigation found the driver was traveling eastbound when he struck a bridge abutment after driving off the road.

The crash shut down eastbound lanes on the freeway for hours as police investigated the scene.

Police identified the driver as a 45-year-old man from Brighton. Nobody else was in the car at the time of the crash and no other vehicles were involved.

The body was sent to the medical examiner's office for review before the next of kin are notified.