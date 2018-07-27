Brand your photos with HashtagProps
You may have seen people holding up fun signs in their group pictures, but you may not know the guys behind the props
Sign up for Facebook Bootcamp with Grand Circus
Damnien Rocchi with Grand Circus joined us in studio to tell us more about the training.
AT&T addresses cyberbullying with new short film
Hiding behind a text, snap, post or tweet is easy, but those attacks made on social media can have devastating effects for kids. And, with school out, cyberbullies may actually have more time on their hands.
Four men suspected in Greektown beating due in court Thursday
Four of the suspects alleged to be involved in an assault that was videotaped in Greektown are due in court Thursday.
How technology is changing the way millenials apply for jobs
As technology continues to advance, so does the way we apply for jobs.
All about Facebook swaps: buying, selling and trading
Facebook swapper Jennifer Lucas joins us on The Nine to tell us more about buying, selling and trading on Facebook.
Man facing felony charges after social media police threats
Nheru Littleton will be charged with making a terrorist threat and using a computer to commit a crime.
Your social identity can make or break your interview
Julie Fisher, founder of The Social U, joins us for this Tech Talk segment to tell us how our posts can make or break our future.
Man learned of son's murder through viral photo on Facebook
It is hard enough to lose a child, but this father learned of his son's murder on Facebook.
Summer cyber safety tips for kids and parents
Matthew Stentz with Homeland Security Investigations joined us on The Nine to share some cyber safety tips for kids and parents.