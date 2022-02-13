Broadcast legend Frank Beckmann passed away on Saturday

Longtime WJR host and University of Michigan football announcer Frank Beckmann passed away Saturday night at a hospice center in Clarkston.

He was diagnosed with vascular dementia in June of last year. The disease is untreatable.

Along with his diagnosis, Beckmann suffered a stroke in October; hospitalizing him for 35 days. He suffered four more strokes since then.

Beckmann passed away at 72 years old.

He started with WJR in 1973 as the newsroom's youngest-ever reporter.

He spent 48 years on "The Great Voice of The Great Lakes", 33 years calling U of M football games, and the last 17 years of his career hosting "The Frank Beckmann Show".

Beckmann was inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame as well as the Michigan Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame among numerous honors.

He is survived by his wife, two children and three grandchildren. The family asks for donations to be made to the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, which is creating the Frank Beckmann Center for Journalism, instead of flowers.

Advertisement

FOX 2 sends our thoughts and prayers out to Frank Beckmann's family.