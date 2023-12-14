Bucharest Grill brings shawarma restaurant to Grosse Pointe Woods

article

Bucharest Grill's newest location is now open in Grosse Pointe Woods.

The shawarma restaurant that got its start in Detroit has been expanding into the metro area over the past few years.

Its original location in Downtown Detroit closed, though a new restaurant opened a few blocks away. The eatery now has several locations in the city, as well as Royal Oak and Southfield.

Bucharest's menu includes shawarma sandwiches and sticks, quesadillas, salads, appetizers, and more.

The Grosse Pointe Woods Bucharest is at 19876 Mack Ave.