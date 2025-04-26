Bus hits apartment building in Detroit after driver has medical emergency

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A Detroit Department of Transportation bus crashed into an empty apartment building on Saturday evening.

A Detroit Department of Transportation bus crashed into an empty apartment building on Saturday evening after the driver had a medical emergency.

The bus was unoccupied other than the driver, a maintenance employee, and the building, which was under renovation, was also unoccupied, according to city officials.

Other than the driver, no one was hurt.

The crash happened on Greenfield near McNicholls.