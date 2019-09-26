Busch's Cider Brined Chicken With Apple Maple Chutney recipe

Executive Chef Rebecca Wauldron joined us on The Nine to show us some apple recipes. You can get her recipe for Cider Brined Chicken With Apple Maple Chutney below.

Cider Brined Chicken With Apple Maple Chutney

Serves 8-12

Ingredients:

For Brine:

2/3 cup Kosher Salt

3 cups water

3 cups apple cider

1 fresh sage sprig

1 cup ice

For Chutney:

1 tablespoon olive oil or butter

1 cup sweet onion, chopped

3-4 apples, cored, and chopped

½ cup apple cider

¼ cup maple syrup

¼ cup coarse Dijon mustard

Kosher salt or sea salt to taste

For Chicken:

12 Chicken Thighs (or a combination of thighs and legs)

¼ cup coarse Dijon Mustard

¼ cup maple syrup

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon fresh sage, minced

Directions:

To brine the chicken:

1. Combine the Kosher salt and water in a large non-reactive container and stir until the salt is dissolved. Add the apple cider, sage, and ice.

2. Place the chicken in the brine. Use a small plate to ensure that the chicken is submerged in the brine. Add additional cold water so that the chicken is covered by about ½".

3. Brine the chicken for at least 4 and up to 12 hours. Remove chicken from the brine and pat dry with paper towels.

To make the chutney:

1. Heat the olive oil or butter in a large, heavy skillet over medium heat. Add the onions and a bit of salt. Cook the onions over medium heat, stirring every few minutes, until they are soft and browned, but not burned, about 12-15 minutes.

2. Add the chopped apples, cider, maple syrup, and Dijon mustard to the pan and continue to sauté for about 15 minutes. The apples should be tender but not mushy. Add salt to taste.

3. The chutney may be made ahead and chilled until ready to serve. Warm the chutney in a pan or microwave before serving.

Advertisement

To grill and finish chicken:

1. Prepare a gas or charcoal grill. If using a gas grill turn one side down to low. If using a charcoal grill, arrange the coals so that one side of the grill is high heat and the other side is low heat.

2. Combine the coarse Dijon mustard, maple syrup, black pepper, and minced sage in a small bowl and mix to make a glaze. Set aside.

3. Oil the grill grate and place the chicken on the grill, skin side down. Sear the chicken on both sides and move to the cooler side of the grill. Close the grill lid and allow the chicken to cook for five minutes.

4. Brush all sides of the chicken with the maple mustard glaze and close the grill lid again. Continue to grill the chicken for an additional 8-12 minutes, brushing with glaze every 3 minutes. The chicken is done when it reaches an internal temperature of 175 degrees.

5. Remove the chicken from the grill and serve with the warm chutney.